Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.