Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.