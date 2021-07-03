Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSAF. Danske downgraded Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSAF remained flat at $$12.75 on Friday. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

