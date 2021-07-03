Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Meyer Burger Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MYBUF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

