Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Head to Head Survey

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% 19.35% 4.88% Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90%

31.3% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.47 $1.15 million N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 7.15 $9.07 million $0.26 63.19

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

