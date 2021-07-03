Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

