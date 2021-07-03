Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.00

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 492,824 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29. The stock has a market cap of £18.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

