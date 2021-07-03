MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $320,670.81

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $320,670.81 and $785.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.77 or 0.06397577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.62 or 0.01476083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.00617564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00425245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340642 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.