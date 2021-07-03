Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

