Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.