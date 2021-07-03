Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $400,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

