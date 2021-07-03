Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

