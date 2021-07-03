Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth $517,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HIGA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.