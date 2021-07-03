Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 42,973 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,973 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.