Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 721 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

