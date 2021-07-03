Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

