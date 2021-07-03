Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.85 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $24.53 or 0.00070756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $32.85 million and $3,146.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

