Mithril Hits Market Cap of $36.91 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

