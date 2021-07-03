Mizuho Begins Coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

ARQT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock valued at $554,078. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

