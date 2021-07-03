Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Molecular Data stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

