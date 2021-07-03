Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.12. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 81,094 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

