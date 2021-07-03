Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

