Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 284.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,378,000 after acquiring an additional 209,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

EXAS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

