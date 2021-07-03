Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

