Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,175 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $69,007,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

FL stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

