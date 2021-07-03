Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 991 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

