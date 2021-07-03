Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

