Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,455. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15.

