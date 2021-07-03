Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $652,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSMO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

