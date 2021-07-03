Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New $608,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,983,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,568 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

