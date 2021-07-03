Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $706,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,606,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 285,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98.6% during the first quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

