Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.64. 1,072,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,039. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $500.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

