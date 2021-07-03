Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF comprises 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the period.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

IDRV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 29,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.