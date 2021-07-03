Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 447 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Moody’s stock opened at $367.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $368.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

