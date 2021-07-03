Morgan Stanley Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.95.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.