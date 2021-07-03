Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $142.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.