Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMEGF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.