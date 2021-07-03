Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $426.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

