MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 69.5% This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.66 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 69.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00748611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,634,772 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

