MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

MP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,620. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

