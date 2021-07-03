mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 13.4% This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $994,664.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00744526 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 370.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

