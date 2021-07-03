mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 13.4% This Week (MTA)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $994,664.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053449 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018040 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00744526 BTC.
  • KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 370.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

