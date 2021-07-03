Mushroom (MUSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $824.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $824.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,548.46 or 0.99333154 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

