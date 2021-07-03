Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 329 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $365.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.44. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.84 and a 52-week high of $365.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.