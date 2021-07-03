Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teleflex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

