Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.