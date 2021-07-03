Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CATY opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

