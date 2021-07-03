Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,627 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,059. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

