Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $105.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

