National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$93.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$119.05 and a 12 month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

