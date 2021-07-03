National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.