National Pension Service Buys 855 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,760,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

